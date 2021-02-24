MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The cruise line industry has been shut down for nearly a year. Carnival announcing Wednesday it's extending its pause in service through May 31st.

"It didn't surprise us, but we are expecting them to cruise again relatively soon and it's going to be a phased in approach -- so we are excited about the possibilities in the future," said David Clark, Visit Mobile President & CEO.

Clark says since the pandemic -- the City of Mobile has lost out on nearly 200,000 visitors the cruise ship attracts every year and the money they spend not only at restaurants -- but revenue from up to 25,000 to 30,000 hotel room stays and $6-million dollars in parking.

"It's not only a trickle effect -- but it's a real direct effect," said Clark.

While the COVID vaccine rollout is making progress, once Carnival does return to cruising -- they'll start with their three main ports: Galveston, Miami, and Ft. Lauderdale.

In a statement Carnival tells FOX 10 News: “As we have stated consistently, we will resume service when the time is right taking a gradual, phased in approach with select ships. The vaccines are indeed promising and we are evaluating a number of factors to see how those would work into our return to service plan."

Mobile also set to get an upgrade with the Carnival Sensation -- a bigger cruise ship with more restaurants, ammenities, and balconies. Not only will the ship look different -- but passengers can likely expect new protocols. Even so, Clark says demand to cruise is still high.

"I think there will be some pre-board testing, I think there will be some onboard testing throughout the cruise. I also think we should look for shorter cruises in the short-term," said Clark.

Clark says the Port City looks forward to welcoming the Sensation to her new home.

"Our city is born to celebrate and so we are going to give them a real heartfelt welcome. Make your reservations now," said Clark.

Carnival says they plan to contact people whose cruises have been impacted by the delay to reschedule.

Meanwhile, because the site is not operational -- the Mobile County Health Department has staged several mass vaccination clinics there during the downtime.