MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Dozens of tow trucks drivers came together with their trucks to remember one of their own -- Jonathon Neesmith.

Jonathon, a tow truck driver for Semmes Towing, was on the side of Interstate 65 helping a woman tow her car when he was hit by a distracted driver and lost his life.

Jonathon's wife, Rebecca Neesmith, said her husband loved his job and is overwhelmed with the support from the tow truck community that she calls family.

Although the memorial was a chance to remember Jonathon, Rebecca hopes that her loss will most importantly help bring awareness to a law many forget -- "Slow Down and Move Over."