MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Dozens of tow trucks drivers came together with their trucks to remember one of their own -- Jonathon Neesmith.
Jonathon, a tow truck driver for Semmes Towing, was on the side of Interstate 65 helping a woman tow her car when he was hit by a distracted driver and lost his life.
Jonathon's wife, Rebecca Neesmith, said her husband loved his job and is overwhelmed with the support from the tow truck community that she calls family.
Although the memorial was a chance to remember Jonathon, Rebecca hopes that her loss will most importantly help bring awareness to a law many forget -- "Slow Down and Move Over."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.