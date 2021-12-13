SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- A tow truck driver died Monday morning when he was hit by a car while loading a disabled vehicle onto his truck.
It happened just before 9 a.m. on Interstate 65 at mile marker 12 in Saraland.
Investigators said Jonathan Neesmith, 40, was on the shoulder of northbound I-65 when he was struck. Neesmith was rushed to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The Saraland Police Department said its traffic homicide division is still investigating the incident.
