MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Tower climbing has been called one of the most dangerous jobs in America.
The people who do it make it possible to place a phone call and they also keep television stations, like FOX10 News on the air.
According to wirelessestimator.com, in the past three years, 14 tower workers have been killed on the job. Four of those are out of Mississippi. After a fatality in Baldwin County Tuesday, sadly, another will be added to that list.
FOX10 News spoke with Cody Crawford who lives in Oklahoma but has worked on towers in Mobile.
Crawford, Co-owner of Legacy Tower Services said, "I've had a lot of friends that's passed away on TV towers, you know, and it definitely plays a role and it gets into your mind, you know, you're always thinking about it."
In 2008, OSHA's top administrator called tower climbing the most dangerous job in America.
