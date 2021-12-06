MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Nationwide toy drive donations are down this year seemingly because of supply chain issues and now it is affecting our FOX10 10 Caring Gifts program.

The toys are trickling in to VOA Southeast on Hillcrest Road and our community partners, but so far it is not enough to fill the need for our toy drive.

“It is less than we would typically see at this point,” said President of VOA Southeast Rob Rogers.

The FOX10 10 Caring Gifts toy drive feeling the effects of the supply chain crunch and higher prices. It is something many charitable organizations are dealing with this year.

Volunteers of America and FOX10 hope to help roughly 4,000 children.

“To have a toy on Christmas morning brings hope and joy and that is why this is such a special time of year because the community can make that happen for kids,” Rogers said.

The toy drive gives out gifts to children and teens of all ages, but there is a special need for toys for older children.

The 10 Caring Gifts program makes sure those in foster care and families in need can have a Merry Christmas.

“We have a very giving community and people will step up, toys will come in and at the end of the day we will make it happen for these kids,” Rogers said.

If you want make a child’s Christmas, you can donate a gift at Mercedes Benz of Mobile, all Fausak’s Tire locations, VOA and at the FOX10 studio.

This Friday you can also donate a toy at the Walmart on the Beltline from 6 AM to 6 PM.