MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Jonathan Soto was almost finished with his overnight shift on patrol for the Mobile Police Department in 2016 when the unexpected struck.

Soto, now an Alabama state trooper, recalled driving on California Street toward the 1st Precinct headquarters on that April 9. A man interested in pursuing a law enforcement career in Mississippi was tagging along that evening on a ride-along.

As Soto moved into the intersection of California and Flint Street, he told FOX10 News, a car came flying through the stop sign.

“As I’m going through it, I see a car coming straight through the stop sign, and I try to avoid it, but it doesn’t really work very well,” he said. “And he hits us almost essentially head-on, side impact and disables my brand-new Caprice that I just got and had, like, 3 or 4,000 miles on it.”

But the car was the least of Soto’s problems. He said he banged his knee and suffered a small injury from his seat belt. More serious were injuries to his ear and back.

“It got to the point where it was becoming a big issue,” he said. “So I started going back to see the doctors and all the little issues started happening.”

Soto added that the accident caused lingering tinnitus, or ringing of the ears.

A police report indicated than the other driver – a man wearing a T-shirt reading “Aint Worried About Nothing” – was fleeing from an earlier accident when he collided with Soto’s car. He was driving on a suspended license and had no insurance. A toxicology report showed drugs in his system.

Police are far more likely to get injured on the job from traffic wrecks than gunshots. But even when they are not at fault, getting compensation often takes time and lawsuits.

In Soto’s case, the workers’ compensation program took care of his medical bills. But his attorney, Matt Green, said the program has no provision for pain and suffering or punitive damages in instances where at the at-fault driver’s conduct is reckless.

“Medical bills only get you caught up to where you were before the accident. … The comp statute is somewhat limited if you’re an injured party,” he told FOX10 News. “So you’re always looking for additional areas of recovery in a really serious crash like this.”

Soto sued the other driver, but without insurance, there was not much to recover. He reached a settlement earlier this year with his private insurance company over his uninsured motorist coverage.

Green said that is something every driver, not just police, should have.

Green pointed to another client, a Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy who was on routine patrol in 2017 on Baldwin County 87 when he saw a car blow through a stop sign, setting off a high-speed chase.

“The defendant crashes into a ditch, pulls out of the ditch and then slams head-on into the deputy,” he said.

The driver in that case pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. He also had insurance, which helped cover the deputy’s losses. But Green said it was not enough, so he turned to his client’s underinsured motorist policy. He said he sued the insurance company to force payment from that policy.

In cases where the plaintiff’s liability is not in question, Green said, lawsuits often are still necessary because instance firms frequently contest the severity of injuries or argue that the injuries were pre-existing conditions.

But without the coverage, Green said, accident victims often have little recourse if the at-fault driver does not have coverage of his own or assets to go after.

Even when a driver does have liability insurance, Green said, it often is not enough in serious accidents.

“The minimum that a motorist would have to have is only $25,000,” he said. “And you can burn through $25,000 pretty quickly.”

In Alabama, insurance companies must offer $25,000 worth of uninsured motorist coverage as the default when they sell basic coverage, but customers can opt out of it. Drivers also have the option of buying additional underinsured motorist coverage. That takes care of a customer if the other driver has liability insurance but not enough to fully cover all the damages.

Soto said he recognizes the value.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get rid of it now on my policies,” he said. “I’ll probably just keep it forever.”