Tragedy on a busy highway in our area that has seen many serious accidents.
Two people were killed and two injured in an accident on Highway 45 this weekend near Chunchula Landfill Road.
That's about nine miles south of Citronelle.
People we talked in the area say the highway is dangerous and has been dangerous for years, and they would like to see improvements.
Deborah Beck lives along Highway 45 in Chunchula and said, "Traffic is flying through here."
There are plenty of hills and curves here and she says even getting out of her driveway can be dangerous.
Beck said, "When you're coming in the driveway, it's hard to get in because you got traffic coming over the little hill here and you can hardly see them, and they're right up on you and you almost get hit."
Saturday morning, state troopers say Curtis Miller and James Toomey, Junior, were killed and two other people hospitalized when their Jeep heading north near Chunchula Landfill Road left the roadway and struck several trees.
Two people were ejected.
Troopers say neither Miller or Toomey were wearing a seat belt.
All four victims are from Citronelle.
The speed limit on Highway 45 near Chunchula Landfill Road is 40, but 55 along most of the roadway.
Beck has a suggestion for lawmakers.
She said, "If they could lower the speed in this area."
We talked to two other people who live on the highway.
They didn’t want to be identified but said they've seen many accidents, some in front of their homes.
One said, "I don't know if four lanes are the solution, or maybe turning lanes, more turning lanes or passing lanes."
Another said, "I would think probably four laning the road would contribute to a lot less accidents."
State highway officials issued a statement Monday saying their latest assessment is that the roadway is in a safely maintained condition.
They also said Saturday's tragedy is a reminder to all of us to wear a seat belt, follow the posted speed limit, and drive without distractions.
