MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The traffic signal at the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Lloyds Lane has been damaged.
The City of Mobile says crews are actively working to make repairs. Repairs are estimated to take a week to complete.
Traffic on Cottage Hill will be allowed to flow freely while Lloyds Lane traffic will be controlled with a temporary stop sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.