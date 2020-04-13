MOBILE, Ala. --According to the City of Mobile, the traffic signal located at the intersection of Schillinger Road and Hitt Road was damaged during the storm last night.
This signal will be on flash until repairs are made.
It is expected for the work to possibly take 2 days to complete. Motorists should proceed with caution until repairs are complete.
