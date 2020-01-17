Mobile Police said a driver under the influence caused a whole lot of damage up Conti street in Downtown Mobile early Friday morning.
The driver was identified as 25-year-old Jimmy Martin.
Downtown worker Rickey Slayton said he was taking the trash out of his job when he heard it happen.
"It was a huge boom when it hit that building," he said.
Downtown resident and Cafe 219 owner Todd Henson was awakened by the noise. Slayton watched it go down.
"I heard the guy take off leaving this parking area and he pulled into, ran into the palm tree and got his car stuck in the iron fence in between B Bobs and Flipside and then he threw it back into reverse to try and get out and ran into the Alexander Shunnarah building," Slayton explained.
The surveillance video shows it all go down.
"Continued to go down Conti Street crossing Joachim. Took out the fire extinguisher and then the rest of the light pole came out from under his car and his vehicle quit running at that point," Slayton added.
Henson said when he got to his business, it looked like a chaotic scene.
"I left at 1. I was sound asleep. I heard a big crash," Henson said. "The first thing I saw was a glow from one of the street lights, over here in the street. The first thing I thought was somebody was pole dancing because it's a Thursday night in Downtown."
Henson added there's a lesson to be learned from this.
"They all have phones. They all have apps. Get a ride share. Save yourself trouble, money. Just call one of those ride companies. It's going to cost you what? 20 bucks."
Martin was released from Metro Jail this morning. He'll be in court February 18th.
