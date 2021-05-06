MOBILE, Ala. --According to the City of Mobile, manufacturing delays and a global microchip shortage have prolonged the City of Mobile’s procurement of new trucks that will be used to collect curbside trash.

With some of the normal fleet offline for maintenance and repairs, the delay has continued to put curbside trash collection behind schedule.

The Public Services Department has crews working nine-to-ten hours a day, six days a week collecting curbside trash, and they are also looking to supplement some of the needed equipment through short-term rentals.

The City of Mobile will not be issuing any citations for trash piles placed on the curbside more than 48 hours ahead of their scheduled collection until they are back on regular trash schedule.

They anticipate having six additional trash collection trucks in operation by the end of May, which will allow trash crews to start catching up to their normal collection schedule.

To help citizens know when to put trash out, they will be providing routine updates on the City’s website and social media accounts about where crews will be collecting trash the following day.

They will also be setting up drop-off points for bagged yard debris ONLY at the following locations beginning Monday, May 10:

— Medal of Honor Park (1711 Hillcrest Rd.)

— Langan Park (4901 Zeigler Blvd.)

— Seals Park and Community Center (540 Texas St.)

— Trimmier Park (3600 Alba Club Rd.)

You can find more information about the City of Mobile’s trash and garbage collection at: https://www.cityofmobile.org/residents/trash-and-garbage/