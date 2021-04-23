MOBILE, Ala. --The City of Mobile, Mobile Baykeeper, the Mobile Kappa League and Fuse Project are inviting you to a community cleanup in the Three Mile Creek Watershed.

Due to the potential for severe weather, Trash Free Waters Day has been moved to May 8, 2021.

You can help clean up litter on the ground before it gets in the local waterways.

To sign up for the event, click here.

Location: 2121 Lake Dr, Mobile AL 36617

Time: Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 8 AM