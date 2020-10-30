MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A double whammy for a West Mobile woman after a tree uprooted by Hurricane Zeta -- hits not one but both of her cars. It happened off Dickens Ferry Road off Old Shell.
While it's not a huge tree -- it was big enough to cause a lot of damage.
"This is devastating to lose both cars at the same time," said Dee Dee Carmichael.
Like a lot of residents, Carmichael road out the storm. She recalls shortly after losing electricity Wednesday night hearing the a horrible sound just outside her apartment.
"We heard two loud booms and came outside and the tree was on top of both cars," said Carmichael.
While the damage took her breath away -- the thought she and her granddaughter were close to be inside the car has her counting her blessings.
"Me and my granddaughter we wanted to come out because she was on the cell phone and we wanted to come out and charge the phones by the car. So we had thought we was going to do that -- we contemplated doing it, but at the last minute we decided against it," said Carmichael. "I'm grateful to the Lord we did not come out and get in this car -- because we wouldn't have made it out in time."
She's now in a rental car as she navigates the damage process with her insurance company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.