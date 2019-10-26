MOBILE, CO. (WALA)- From snapped trees to the side of buildings blown off, the tornado left its mark in Mobile County. The rain finally cleared for cleanup to begin off Lott Rd. near Semmes.
Tony Miller who's home was damaged said, "It’s going to take a while, going to take some big equipment. I don’t know how long it’s going to take to do it. Of course we've got a tree to pull in off the car."
The Miller family inside as trees fell all around their home.
"We were inside the house and my wife came in the bedroom saying there’s a tornado coming and about two or three minutes all we could hear was just whoop whoop whoop then it was gone. They started looking out the window talking about all the trees down," Miller said.
Across the street from the Miller's, Russell Orso called into work when he saw this.
"I was getting ready to go to work and we kept hearing that wind pick up. And I can see all the trees doing this and a lot of stuff started hitting the windows and I told Deb I said get in the hall and a horrific wind came through the house. I thought it blew the roof off, but it blew the back door open," Orso said.
No shortage of hope or help in this rural community.
"We were all blessed. The Lord was with us," Orso said.
Ricky McSpadden added, "We just been riding around trying to help people out. I’ve seen some trees laying on top of cars and boy it really got whacked here really bad."
