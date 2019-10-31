Like always, trick or treaters packed the streets for something sweet. But the night was a bit different in terms of temperature.
It was a dark, cold, and windy night and folks came out bundled up.
"Yea baby, I got my blanket on," one woman said.
Whether trick or treating or trunk or treating, kids got their buckets filled.
"Happy Halloween," said a trick or treater. "I'm a unicorn."
An event in Prichard was held to keep children off the streets while trick or treating.
"We were trying to start, trunk or treat in our community for our kids so they wouldn't have to go door to door," an organizer said.
The trunk or treat event was also held in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month and Breast Cancer Awareness month, which are both in October.
