‘Christmas at the Grounds’ is currently underway in the Port City.
For the fourth consecutive year, the Gulf Coast’s elite equestrian trick riding team will perform a Christmas celebration in our area.
Together with Equestrian Chaos, an equestrian performing stunt troupe, Celisse’s School of the Equestrian Arts is hosting its annual holiday fundraiser Christmas show.
Guests can expect a heartfelt, unforgettable presentation of horses, stunt riders, trainers and riders from all walks of life. Officials say it’s a fun, uplifting holiday presentation celebrating man’s partnership with horses. Riders will dazzle and delight guests as they perform tricks on horseback – all with a holiday twist.
And, this year, Celisse’s School of the Equestrian Arts, is thrilled to welcome New York Times best-selling author and founder of The Horse Boy Foundation, Rupert Isaacson. Isaacson is a former professional horse trainer, father of a son diagnosed with autism, and a pioneer of the Horse Boy method. Isaacson’s book, The Horse Boy, was turned into a Sundance film winner. Isaacson will be doing book signings at the show.
The remaining shows for ‘Christmas at the Grounds’ are Saturday, December 14 at 6:00 pm and Sunday, December 15 at 6:00 pm at the Grounds, located at 1035 Cody Rd N, Mobile, Ala.
Tickets are on sale now at www.CSEAMobile.org and will also be available at the gate. Cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children (12 and under).
