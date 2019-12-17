MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the Port City settles in for a very cold night, a Trinity Garden's man lost his home tonight as the temperatures plunged. The home destroyed by fire. A space heater likely to blame.
Unfortunately we do these stories quite often when the temperatures fall. The homeowner telling FOX 10 News he went for a quick run to the store and left a space heater on and returned home to flames.
By the time firefighters arrived on scene -- there was little they could do. The entire house consumed was by flames.
"I looked out the window and saw nothing but them flames coming out. I was taking a bath. I work the night shift and just saw a lot of flames... I didn't know what it was. You know our neighborhood -- we might burn a trash barrel or something like that -- but this was way out of the ordinary," recalled Marilyn Austin, neighbor.
Austin says by the time she got outside, 911 had already been called and Mobile Fire-Rescue already at work trying to extinguish the blaze.
"What got me out the house was them big ole trucks flying down this little old street. They were coming too, and the ambulance came, the fire trucks. They were on point... They put the fire out," said Austin.
It's a costly mistake -- but fortunately no was injured.
"I came out to see if he was alright... And I see he is alright. Materialistic stuff you can get back, but you can't get a person back," said Austin.
A lot of people using space heaters and fireplaces to stay warm. Mobile Fire-Rescue urging everyone to keep safety in mind on nights like these.
