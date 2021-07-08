MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A teenager accused of murder was arrested shortly after he was featured on FOX10 News Fugitive Files.
William "Wilmo" Anderson, 17, surrendered to jail Wednesday night and was booked on a murder charge.
Police said Anderson took part in the shooting death of Jamarquez Tucker in May. Tucker was gunned down on Main Street in Trinity Gardens.
A second suspect, identified as Michael Lambert, is also charged with murder in the case.
