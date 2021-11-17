The return of the MoonPie Over in Mobile celebration will bring Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue to perform downtown on New Year's Eve.

Fred Richardson, the former council member known as the "Godfather of the MoonPie" made the announcement on Wednesday.

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue is a hard-edged funk band that brings brass-band beats and rock dynamics to all of their performances.

The MoonPie Over in Mobile is free to attend and celebrations start at 8 p.m.