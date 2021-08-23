MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- State Troopers released the name of the man who died when the driver of a car lost control, ran off the road, and hit his lawnmower.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on Lott Road near Chunchula Georgetown around 6 p.m.

Investigators said Heath Byrd was killed when a 1978 Corvette driven by Calvin Dale Brewer, 54, went off the road and hit Byrd while he was cutting grass.

A firefighter at the scene told FOX10 News that one person was ejected from the Corvette and flown to a hospital for treatment. The other person in the car was trapped and had to be cut from the wreckage.

Alabama State Troopers said they are trying to determine the cause of the crash.