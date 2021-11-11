A Troy University football player from Mobile County likely has played his last game this season, according to his lawyer.

Reginald Todd has been barred from playing since his arrest on charges that he hindered the investigation of a shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium last month. Authorities allege that he helped Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, one of the suspects in that shooting.

Todd has denied the allegations. His attorney, Willie Huntley, has said Belfon broke into his client’s apartment. He said Todd went out with Belfon, a family friend, but that he did not know about the shooting at the time.

Huntley told FOX10 News that the Pike County District Attorney’s Office rejected his request to resolve the charges through a deferred prosecution program. If granted, it would have allowed the defendant to plead guilty but punishment would be delayed. During that period, if he complied with conditions set by the court, the conviction would have been withdrawn and the charges dismissed.

With that option off the table, Huntley said, it is unlikely the grand jury will consider the charges before the end of the football season.

“The university is taking the position that he can’t play because it’s a felony,” he said.

Since Todd’s arrest, he has been able to continue practicing with the team and can attend games but cannot play, Huntley said. He added that his client has no realistic hope for a reversal “unless this kid (Belfon) either surrenders or gets captured.”

The shooting, the second at Ladd since 2019, injured five people at the game between Vigor and Williamson high schools. Police have arrested two others, 19-year-old Jai Montrell Scott and a juvenile.

The shooting brought security at the stadium under scrutiny, with the Mobile County Public School System and the stadium management blaming each other. The school system announced it no longer would play games or host graduation ceremonies there.

Meanwhile, Todd has one other legal problem – a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge that arose from the search for Belfon. Huntley said his client, who has a December court date in Troy Municipal Court, denes that the marijuana was his.