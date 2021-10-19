TROY, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said they arrested a Troy University football player because he was helping a Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting suspect avoid arrest.

Officers with the Troy Police Department arrested Reginald Todd, 24, on Tuesday afternoon and charged him with first-degree hindering prosecution.

Investigators said Todd is connected to Hezekiah Belforn who is wanted by Mobile Police. Belforn is one of three teenagers accused in a shooting at the stadium on Friday night. The other two suspects are already in Mobile County Metro Jail.

Todd was arrested around 3:45 p.m. by Troy Police and the US Marshal's Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Todd is a wide receiver on the Troy team and played at high school football at Blount. He was also charged with marijuana possession after Troy Police said they found "an amount of marijuana that would be consistent with personal use."