MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Spanish Fort Police Chief Kenny Hall says it was a stolen truck that wrecked causing damage to the Korean War Memorial at Battleship Park early Sunday morning.
Spanish Fort officers were patrolling near Bass Pro Shops when they confronted the man who led them on the chase.
Chief Hall says the truck belongs to a company called ServiceMasters Restoration.
He says the company didn’t realize the truck had been stolen, but they have since filed a report with the Mobile Police Department.
Crews were out at the memorial Monday assessing the damage that has upset so many.
“It’s so disrespectful to all of the veterans that fought in that war and so many American soldiers died in the Korean War,” said VFW Post 49 Commander Cheryl Rose.
A veteran, VFW commander Cheryl Rose feels the damage done to the Alabama Korean War Memorial is like burning the american flag.
“Every person that goes out and serves needs to be honored in one way or another and destroying items like this no. Whether or not it was? Accidental or on purpose, either way at all. There’s no reason for it,” said Tim Hibbard.
For the hundreds of thousands of people visiting Battleship Memorial Park each year the Korean War Memorial is the first they see.
Tim Hibbard says visiting the memorial is a small way to pay tribute to our veterans, so seeing it destroyed was painful for his family.
Major General Janet Cobb with Battleship Park says says a company was out Monday assessing the damage to the memorial that cost $300,000 dollars to build.
While they don’t know exactly, she says it will likely cost into the thousands to repair.
“As a veteran myself any time you see a monument that honors the men and women who served this country damaged…. I heard someone say this earlier. It's not the stone itself its what it represents,” said Major General Janet Cobb.
The names of more than 700 Alabamians killed or still missing in action are inscribed on the monuments there.
60 of them are men from Mobile and Baldwin counties.
“A cold bitter struggle. A lot of bitter fighting, but I will tell you a lot of the men that were in combat in this war and even people that served behind the lines they were probably the younger siblings of a lot of the men and women that served in World War II.”
Spanish fort police are still looking for the man who led police on the chase crashing through the battleships gates, slamming into the monuments there, leaving them scorched and in pieces.
“Our job here is to preserve the past to remind people of the sacrifice of veterans and we will be jumping on repairs of this memorial as quickly as we can.”
We have requested surveillance video from battleship park.
General Cobb says they are working to see if any of their cameras caught the end of the chase.
