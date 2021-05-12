MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – As you read this, big rigs are crisscrossing roads around Alabama. They are trying to get goods where they need to go as quickly and as safely as possible, but there is a problem.

There is a shortage of drivers.

Trucking companies say they have the trucks and the freight, but they do not have the drivers.

“If you had 10 drivers walk through this door right now, I’d hire all 10 of them,” said Thomas Hodges, Assistant Terminal Manager for Service Transport.

Hodges says this hiring sign is now seemingly a permanent fixture outside of their facility.

“It’s very frustrating every single day we have people that call us and us not being able to cover the loads and fill the needs of the customers out there it puts a strain on us and it puts a strain on the other company as well,” he said.

The hiring issues is not just happening at Service Transport.

Bishop State Truck Driving School says it is a problem all over.

“We get 20-30 calls a day from employers looking for qualified truck drivers,” said Instructor Thomas Praytor.

According to an analysis from the American Trucking Association, the industry will need 1.1 million new drivers over the next 10 years.

Truckers are important to the American economy. The industry moves more than 70% of freight in the US.

Bishop State Truck Driving School is one of the largest in Alabama. They are busying training and preparing new drivers to help fill the need.

“We take somebody who has never seen a truck, never been in a truck and after 8 weeks we hope to have made them a pretty good truck driver and give them the necessary skills to obtain that Class A CDL,” Praytor said.

Pay does not appear to be causing the hiring issues. At Service Transport, someone coming out of school can make upward of $70,000 a year.

Hodges says while they hope to hire ten drivers right now, they expect to need 20 to 30 more in the next few months.

“The demand is so great for the freight that it creates a struggle for the drivers,” he said. “We have more tractors like any other company to fill and more freight, we just don’t have the people to put them in.”

With companies having to raise pay to attract drivers that ultimately could mean the price you pay for goods could go up.