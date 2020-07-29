UMS-Wright Preparatory School will welcome students back to campus on August 11, 2020.
On Wednesday, FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon spoke with Doug Barber, Head of Schools, via Skype about the schools' re-entry plans, safety protocols, and co-curricular programs like athletics.
"It's certainly going to look different for all of us, whether it's the classroom or the football field or the volleyball court or the stage...but I still think as a 10 year-old, 14 year-old, or an 18 year-old senior...we've got to do everything we can as safely as we can to expose them to the things that ties their whole experience of education together," Barber said.
Citing the schools' mission of educating the mind, spirit, and body, Barber said sports is an integral component to academic success.
In terms of keeping everyone healthy, UMS-Wright is counting on people to be good citizens; adhering to social distancing guidelines and wearing face masks.
"Every year we create a mantra, this year it's going to be about trust," Barber explained. "When you talk about face coverings, reporting illnesses when you have them, or when you've been exposed, those are all things that good citizens do."
You can watch the interview in its entirety to hear what else Barber discussed about the plan to reopen schools, just click on the video.
Parents are advised to check their email for the Educational Pathways document for a list of frequently asked questions.
