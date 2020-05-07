BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) – Campaigning at a seafood processing plant Thursday, U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville ripped his opponent for voting to “send our manufacturing to China.”
Tuberville answered questions from reporters for about 20 minutes on topics ranging from the novel coronavirus outbreak to the economic devastation that has followed in its wake. He hit his opponent, former Sen. Jeff Sessions, who has called for a congressional investigation of China’s handling of the pandemic.
“He should know,” Tuberville said, referencing Sessions’ vote in 2000 to normalize trade relations with China.
“He voted to send our manufacturing to China. So, he should know quite a bit about it,” he said. “So, he needs to be asked about that. Why in the world did you vote to send out manufacturing form the United States of America to China and other places? And we ruined our small towns.”
Sessions responded Thursday in an interview with FOX10 News that Tuberville is mischaracterizing his record as one of the Senate’s biggest China hawks.
“Tommy Tuberville just doesn’t understand it. He’s not aware of what’s happening in Washington,” he said. “I have been one of the very few, most aggressive supporters for standing up to China, defending American manufacturing, protecting our workers and our jobs, against unfair competition. They devalue their currency. They sell into our markets, without controls. They block our exports to China.”
The candidates were the top two finishers in a Republican primary election in February that now seems like it was from a different era. They had been set to square off in a runoff in March for the right to oppose incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in the fall.
But Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey postponed that election as the pandemic reached the state. She set the new date on July 14, leaving campaigns in something of a limbo.
Tuberville, the former Auburn University football coach, spoke to reporters outside with a mask around his chin. He said he has been practicing social distancing while meeting with voters across the state. He said he has friends who have battled COVID-19 and knows it is a serious disease.
But Tuberville called on state and national leaders to speed up lifting economic restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have to go back to work, though. Every day that we’re out, you know, this country is going deeper and deeper in debt,” he said. “And people want to go back to work. Now we’re putting ordinary citizens in jail for trying to work. I mean, we’ve turned into a socialist, communist country in about six weeks.”
Sessions, who gave up his Senate seat to become President Donald Trump’s first attorney general, vowed to shine a spotlight on China’s abuses.
“We need to reset the relationship with China,” he said. “We need to take off the rose-colored glasses. They’re not Canada. They’re just not.”
The Sessions campaign has knocked Tuberville as insufficiently focused on the threat posed by China, highlighting a radio appearance in Birmingham last month in which Tuberville said, “Well, we can’t worry about China right now.”
The former senator said Thursday: “It’s not only wrong. It’s exactly what China wants American politicians to say.”
Tuberville said he supports an investigation but cast doubt on how effective it would be. He said congressional investigations tend to drag on forever without leading to concrete action. About Sessions’ call for a probe, Tuberville quipped, “Let’s get you a trip to China, you know, get you a mess of it while the rests of us try to save the country over here.”
Sessions countered that a probe is an important first step.
“An investigation is critical,” he said How are we going to take firm action if all we’re going to do is list to the cable TV? … You need to have an official analysis of what happened. We’re not gonna find out everything. But we know a lot already.”
Tuberville said he is more interested in reviving the economy. In fighting the virus, he said, health experts should be consulted – up to a point.
“We don’t live by charts and graphs. We live by common sense,” he said.
Tuberville said if the country lets too much time slip by, it is going to have a large hole that will be difficult to climb out of. He said current steps to lift restrictions are about month too late. He said common-sense measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing will help Americans adjust to the new reality – at least until scientists develop a vaccine.
“This ain’t going to stop. It’s not going to stop. It’s going to stay here with us,” he said. “So, we’ve just got to make sure, understand, it’s going to be with us for a while. We just got to learn how to handle it the right way but also work at the same time.”
(1) comment
Tuberville doesn't know what he is talking about. I don't know who his advisor is but he is definitely leading old Tommy down the wrong road.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.