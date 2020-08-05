MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Buoyed by a new poll and a fresh endorsement Wednesday, Republican Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville toured a novel coronavirus testing facility and took a shot at his Democratic opponent.
Tuberville, who hopes to unseat incumbent Doug Jones in November, tied the senator to the top Democrats in Congress – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
“People know, you know, I stand with President Trump and, Doug Jones stands with Schumer and Pelosi and that group,” he said after touring Coast Diagnostics Laboratory on Airport Boulevard. “There’s a true difference.”
On Wednesday, the Alabama Forestry Association threw its weight behind the former Auburn University football coach. The group called Tuberville “a conservative with an impressive list of accomplishments.”
A Morning Consult poll released Tuesday suggests that Tuberville commands a lead of 17 percentage points. But Tuberville downplayed it.
“Well, I mean I don’t go with polls anyway. People got to go vote. We did the same thing – we had a huge lead in in the runoff and we just kind of brushed them off. We work harder. Every time I get a poll, you know, I just say, “Well, we got to work that much harder.’”
A day after a radio appearance in which he questioned the wisdom of extending the $600-a-week unemployment supplement, Tuberville was non-committal about other aspects of emerging legislation on Capitol Hill for a new relief package.
He said there is unspent money from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which passed in March. He declined to commit to another round of direct payments to Americans and said he could not answer those kinds of questions without reviewing the details of any specific proposal.
Tuberville said that, “when you shut the country down like we did, you’ve got to help the people.” But he also said cost should be a part of the equation.
“You know, the American taxpayer’s funding most of this, which is only 45 to 50 percent of the people in this country pay taxes,” he said. “And so, it’s putting a heavy burden on the American people that pay the taxes. Everybody said, ‘Well, it’s a government loan.’ No, it’s not a government loan. It’s a taxpayer loan.”
Jones responded by blasting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
“Mitch McConnell delayed work on a new COVID relief package even as the crisis worsened,” he said in a statement. “I have been saying for weeks: Congress should not go home until we pass a bipartisan relief bill for the American people. Lives and livelihoods are at stake.”
