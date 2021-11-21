MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — Hancock-Whitney Stadium was energetic this afternoon as many fans attended the Turkey Bowl Classic, hosted by Reese’s Senior Bowl. Along with the help of Feeding the Gulf Coast and one local NFL veteran, they gave about 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in Mobile.

Eighteen football teams from across Mobile and Baldwin counties participated in the second Turkey Bowl.

One mother sat in the stands, ready to cheer on her sons.

“As a graduate of the University of South Alabama, it’s just an eye-opening moment for me to see my sons play where their mother once attended school and graduated from,” said Kim Hunter.

Outside the stadium gates, volunteers passed out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals, enough to feed 1,000 families in mobile.

“We’re just happy to do something in the community, especially this time of year when we all have lots to be thankful for, and we want to give back,” said coordinator Lauren Fleming.

Mark Barron -- two-time national champion from the University of Alabama, All-American and nine-year NFL veteran -- helped provide these meals.

He sent a statement: “My goal is for families to come together and have a meal over the holidays. The pandemic separated so many people and brought a lot of challenges…I want to do my part in helping families and the community.”

Fans are just thankful to be back in the stadium.

“This Thanksgiving season, I believe all of us can be thankful we’re even here,” said Hunter. “That we’re able to interact with each other in a more personal way than we have in the past due to COVID-19, and I feel that this year, it’s going to get better and better.”

Coordinators said the Turkey Bowl is just a glimpse into what the Senior Bowl will look like February 5.

