PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Mark Barron's 5th Annual Turkey Giveaway is happening today in Prichard.

NFL football star Mark Barron will join District 3 Councilman Derrick Griffin for a mobile food pantry and turkey giveaway from 3 to 5 p.m. at Prichard City Hall. Feeding the Gulf Coast will give away a truckload holiday food boxes along with a turkey until the food runs out on a first-come, first-served basis.

ID is required starting at 3 p.m.

This is a mobile food pantry meaning that everyone will remain inside their vehicles and go through the line as directed. Prichard City Council members and volunteers will put the groceries in your vehicle so that the line can keep moving until everyone has been served.