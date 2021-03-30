FAIRHOPE, Alabama – The City of Fairhope and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin a project to construct an additional turn lane and perform traffic signal upgrades on CR-44 (Twin Beech Road) at the intersection of SR-42 (US-98) in Fairhope in June 2021.

The project scope includes widening CR-44 at each end of the intersection to include a protected left turn lane for cars turning onto US-98. Signal crews will include two additional signal phases at the intersection to accommodate the new roadway configuration.

“We are excited to get this upgrade underway to alleviate the growing traffic we see at this intersection each year,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan. “We extend our great thanks to ALDOT and the Eastern Shore MPO for making this project a priority and getting it funded. The difference this work will make in that area is immeasurable.”

The project is a part of the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation Program-II (ATRIP II) and sponsored by the City of Fairhope. The program serves to rehabilitate and improve transportation infrastructure by funding projects of local interest, proposed by one or more local governments related to the state-maintained highway system.

The project was let to construction on March 26, 2021, and the apparent low bidder is John G. Walton Construction Company, Inc. for $909,037.

It is anticipated construction will be completed in Fall 2021.