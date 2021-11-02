PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police arrested two men after a high-speed chase that ended with a crash.

One of them is a person of interest in a murder investigation.

Jacquell Graham and Jordan Weatherford were handcuffed and taken to the hospital following the wreck. Police said Graham is the person of interst in the murder of Corey Davis in March.

Officers said Weatherford was driving the car during the chase and intentionally rammed a police car. He's charged with attempted murder.

While Graham hasn't been charged in the murder case, he is charged in a shooting that happened on Thomas Avenue on October 10.