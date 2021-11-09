Two people were taken into custody Tuesday night after a high speed chase in the Port City.

Terrance Palmore and Cedric Mose were the two individuals arrested.

The chase reached speeds of 70 miles an hour after officers spotted a stolen vehicle.

The chase ended at Howell and Jemison. The driver and passenger tried to get away jumping out of a white Rav 4.

The suspects didn't get too far as police tracked them down shortly after.

Palmore is charged with receiving stolen property and attempting to elude.

Mose was arrested on warrants.