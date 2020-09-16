MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said an officer was involved in an altercation with two men while responding to a call Wednesday afternoon.
There was a report of shots being fired on Fairway Drive just before 1 p.m.
When police arrived, they did not find a gunshot victim and started questioning two men at the scene. Police said that led to an argument and then a scuffle.
Officers were able to arrest the two men on charges of resisting arrest. The officer suffered minor injuries.
No names have been released.
Police said they found shell casings in the road, but they are not sure if it's related to the shots fired.
I am amazed how this is reported as though there would not have been an incident if the police were not involved. I was in my yard less than 50 yards away. There is no question or doubt shots were fired. I heard 6 to 8 and not all at once.
