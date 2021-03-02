BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said two people were arrested and charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting at the Cookies and Cream Club over the weekend.
Manchella Allen, 45, was gunned down around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday at the nightclub on Theodore Dawes Road.
According to MPD, Robert Abrams and his girlfriend, Breanna Cunningham, were captured by US Marshals, D'Iberville Police Department and Biloxi Police Department Tuesday night. Both are in custody in Biloxi on a murder charge.
Anyone with additional information about the killing can call police at 251-208-7211. Tips can be anonymous.
