MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested two people accused of taking part in a home invasion on Rosa Drive.
Investigators said Jermonte Brown, 18, and Johja Lett, 17, both surrendered on robbery and first-degree burglary charges.
Police said the crime happened around 2:40 a.m. on March 31. The victim said three people wearing ski masks and armed with pistols rushed into her home and held her and her son up at gunpoint.
They got away from the scene in the victim's vehicle before police arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.