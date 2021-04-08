MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested two people accused of taking part in a home invasion on Rosa Drive.

Investigators said Jermonte Brown, 18, and Johja Lett, 17, both surrendered on robbery and first-degree burglary charges.

Police said the crime happened around 2:40 a.m. on March 31. The victim said three people wearing ski masks and armed with pistols rushed into her home and held her and her son up at gunpoint.

They got away from the scene in the victim's vehicle before police arrived.