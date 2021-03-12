MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department randomly selected eight businesses in the 36619 zip code area to conduct underage drinking compliance checks.

During the operation on March 11, 2021, two businesses were found in violation of selling alcohol to a minor.

According to MPD underage operatives entered the locations and tried to purchase alcohol.

Southern Liquors located on Highway 90 and Circle K located on Schillinger Road South did not request identification from the underage operatives and sold them an alcoholic beverage.

MPD states the store clerks responsible will have warrants signed on a later date.

The Mobile Police Department teams up with the Alabama ABC inspectors to conduct the underage drinking compliance checks throughout the year.