PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Prichard have arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide investigation.

Prichard police say this is the first step towards justice for the family of the victim, Justin Battiste.

Suspects, Leonard Leland, 33, and Justin Morrissette, 20 were taken to Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday night.

One of the suspects was brought out on a stretcher and put into the back of an ambulance. We are working to learn more about what may have happened with that suspect.

Police say Leland and Morrissette are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of Battiste. They say the crime happened last week in the parking lot of the Hart's Chicken restaurant on South Wilson Avenue.

Investigators say they found the victim shot to death behind the restaurant. They say they believe the victim was killed during a robbery gone "bad."

The case remains under investigation.