MOBILE, Ala. -- Mobile Area Chamber announced two companies that chose to invest in Mobile operations.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has announced plans to invest $48 million in its Mobile, Alabama campus to grow its business along the Gulf Coast.

The 119-year-old Alabama-based company will expand its existing warehouse, optimize its distribution operations, and install a state-of-the-art warehousing system that will benefit its associates, customers, and communities in the Mobile area and along the coast.

Coca-Cola UNITED will expand its existing warehouse by 120,000 square feet and install a Vertique case picking system that is leading edge in the beverage industry.

The system turns the case picking process into a more organized and efficient operation and puts less stress on associates.

Once the project is complete, the company expects an increase in jobs at the Mobile facility, which will continue to serve as a hub to distribute products and services to customers and other Coca-Cola UNITED sales centers along the Gulf Coast. Construction is scheduled to begin mid-2021 and should be complete by the end of 2022.

The other company that chose to invest in Mobile was Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) officials announced at the Mobile Area Chamber the company will enhance and introduce new product lines for its Theodore site and will add 94 employees locally over the next two years.

The project is expected to more than double the manufacturing capacity of hydrogen transport trailers at this location and introduce the capability of producing hydrogen bulk storage tanks at the company’s second U.S. location.

The economic development project retains 41 current jobs.