MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two people died following a crash Monday, December 7, involving a SUV and a 18-wheeler on Interstate 65 South near Airport Boulevard.
The accident took place on I-65 between Airport Boulevard and Government Street.
Officials identified the driver of the SUV, a male, and his female passenger as 26-year-old Terrel Thomas of Mobile and 21-year-old Brianna Baxter of Summerdale. They both died at the scene.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the tractor trailer was experiencing mechanical issues causing the driver to pull over on the shoulder of the roadway. While the tractor trailer was disabled, the SUV left the roadway and struck the trailer and became lodged under the trailer.
