MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two people are dead following a crash late this morning involving a SUV and a 18-wheeler on Interstate 65 South near Airport Boulevard, according to officials.
Mobile Fire-Rescue officials confirmed that the accident took place on I-65 between Airport Boulevard and Government Street.
Officials say the driver of the SUV, a male, and a female passenger are both deceased.
They say one person was ejected while a second individual was trapped.
According to MPD the occupants of the SUV struck the rear of a tractor trailer truck that was disabled on the side of the road.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
