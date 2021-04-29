Two escape house fire in Tillman's Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Firefighters were called late Thursday night after a home on Three Notch Road caught fire.
Two people inside were able to safely get out of the burning house.
The fire looked to have started in the carport of the home on the corner of Three Notch and Ivywood Drive. Two vehicles parked at the house were destroyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.