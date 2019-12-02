Representatives of two groups that want to run Hank Aaron Stadium stepped up to the plate Monday morning.
They made their pitches to a Mobile City Council committee.
One proposal comes from Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group, or MSEG, which the Stimpson administration has supported.
Another comes from the KSG Group, headed by Tim Bennett, part owner of the Biloxi Shuckers AA baseball team.
The BayBears may be gone, but the the team's owners still hold the lease for Hank Aaron Stadium for about two years.
Two groups want to take over the lease and are asking Mobile City Council members for their support.
Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group bought the Halloween and Christmas light shows and says it plans to focus on baseball, while holding events like concerts and festivals.
Ari Rosenbaum, the president of the group, said, "Our baseball aspect of it is going to focus on high schools in the area and colleges in the area. We want to focus on the youth and promoting the youth in front of major league scouts and scout leagues and things like that."
Rosenbaum says its goal is to one day bring professional baseball back to the Hank, but there's no specific timeline.
The KSG group says it plans to bring a team from the independent, eight team Atlantic League to the stadium, and that the league's commissioner has already talked to some city council members.
Kenyen Brown, representing KSG, said, "They heard about his commitment to bring baseball to the city by 2021. They heard about the many Atlantic League players that have gone on to play in Major League Baseball and other professional leagues around the world."
But MSEG plans to take over utility and maintenance payments during the two year agreement, and KSG hasn't committed to that.
Tim Bennett with KSG said, "I don't want to take a maintenance when we don't know what maintenance is. We don't have a real definition for that."
The timing is important because the Mobile City Council is scheduled to vote on a resolution Tuesday that would allow Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group to take over the lease.
For more information on the Atlantic League, here is it's website: http://www.atlanticleague.com/about/about-us/
