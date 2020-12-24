Police lights generic

MOBILE, Ala. --A chase led by Mobile Police Department began off Dauphin Island Parkway in the Middle Road area.

According to MPD, the subjects were in a stolen car.

Speeds reached 100 mph at times, and while in pursuit, MPD confirms the driver ran into two police cars.

The driver and passenger tried to bail and run from police but are now both in custody.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.