Two injured in shooting on DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man and a woman suffered minor injuries when shots were fired on Dauphin Island Parkway Sunday afternoon.
Police said someone opened fire in the area of DIP at Old Military Road and a vehicle was hit by the bullets.
The victim drove himself and the woman to the hospital for treatment. Both are expected to survive.
No other details about the incident have been released by investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.