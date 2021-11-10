Two juveniles shot on Azalea Road 

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said two juveniles were wounded in a shooting on Azalea Road.
The victims were found at the Citgo gas station around 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Azalea and Pleasant Valley Road.
The extent of their injuries are not known at this time. No other details have been released.
