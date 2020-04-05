SEMMES Ala, (WALA) -- Two people were killed and another seriously injured in a Sunday morning house fire in Semmes.
It happened around 9 a.m. on Howell's Ferry Road near Gainswood Drive.
The Semmes Fire Department was called to the scene and reported that three people were trapped inside.
One victim was killed in the house, the second victim died on the way to the hospital. The third victim was taken to University Hospital on a medical helicopter. They are now listed in critical condition.
No names have been released.
The Semmes Fire Department said it is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.