Mobile Police are on the scene of a deadly crash at the intersection of Moffett Road and Wolf Ridge Road.

Four vehicles, including a UPS truck, were involved in the wreck that happened around 6 p.m.

Investigators said one person was killed at the scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Mobile Police said those victims are an adult and a child.

The driver of the UPS truck suffered minor injuries. No names have been released.

Investigators said the wet road conditions caused the wreck.