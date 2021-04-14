Mobile Police are on the scene of a deadly crash at the intersection of Moffett Road and Wolf Ridge Road.
Four vehicles, including a UPS truck, were involved in the wreck that happened around 6 p.m.
Investigators said one person was killed at the scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Mobile Police said those victims are an adult and a child.
The driver of the UPS truck suffered minor injuries. No names have been released.
Investigators said the wet road conditions caused the wreck.
