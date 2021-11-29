Mobile, Ala. (WALA)—Six weeks following the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, two victims are in the process of filing a lawsuit.

Terror erupted at Ladd on October 15, when bullets flew during a high school football game. Five people were left wounded.

Many are still wondering what exactly happened that dreadful night.

"What in the world?” said personal injury attorney David Greene. “You're at a ball game and someone pulls a gun out and starts shooting."

Greene represents two of the victims, Christopher Dunn and Tyrone Lee.

Dunn is a senior at Williamson. He suffered one gunshot wound and endured extensive surgeries at University Hospital. Now, he’s recovering at home.

His mother, Brenda Rogers, said it's a long road ahead. Dunn could face another surgery soon.

Greene said this mass shooting should have never happened.

"No one deserves to go to an event such as a football game and come out almost dead or have a paralysis for the rest of their life,” he said. “There's some very serious questions about what happened, how this happened, and we plan on getting to the bottom of it."

Defendants have not yet been named.