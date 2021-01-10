MOBILE, Ala (WALA) The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement saying they are investigating the cause of a crash that claimed two lives in Mobile County late Friday night.
The statement reads as follows:
"A two-vehicle crash at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, has claimed two lives in Mobile County. The crash occurred when the 1994 Ford F-150 James Bruce Veal, 65, of Irvington was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Noralva Morin-Demontoya, 43, also of Irvington. Both Morin-Demontoya and Veal were pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 90 at the 6 mile marker, 20 miles west of Mobile city limits. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.