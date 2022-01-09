MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A shooting at a party in Theodore left three people wounded early Sunday morning.

Police said the victim was hosting the party at a home on Dan Williams Road when someone started shooting around 1:23 a.m.

Officers said two males and one female were wounded by the gunfire. Police did not release their names or ages.

According to police, the victims fled the scene after they were wounded. One male went to a fire station on Old Military Road, another went to a gas station on Highway 90, and the female victim was taken to University Hospital in a personal vehicle. One of the male victims suffered a life-threatening injury.

Police have not identified any suspects in the case.